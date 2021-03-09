17 Northwest Iowa players named to IPSWA All-State team

SIOUX CITY — The nets have been cut, the confetti has fallen, and the champions have been crowned in Iowa's girls high school basketball season. Now, it's time for the year's best players to be honored for their outstanding performances.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced its 2021 All-State list, with plenty of local players making the cut.
In Class 1A, six Northwest Iowa players made the list, led by state champion Newell-Fonda, with three. Junior Macy Sievers was named First Team All-State, after a season where she scored 354 total points, and finished with a 57.7 shooting percentage. Senior Bailey Sievers made the second team for the Mustangs, while senior Maggie Walker made the third team.
On Saturday night, after the Mustangs clinched their third consecutive state title with a 66-52 win over Bishop Garrigan, head coach Dick Jungers said that the key for his team is that nearly everybody on the roster has game experience, and is willing to work hard.
"The big thing is how hard they work every night in practice," Jungers said. "A lot of these kids did get to play in a lot of games this year, so they are just always ready."
A pair of players from MMCRU made the list, with junior Taylor Harpenau named to the All-State Second Team, and junior Emily Dreckman made it to the Third Team. The final Class 1A area player named All-State was junior McKenzie Goodwin of Kingsley-Pierson, who scored 325 points and led the Panthers with 169 rebounds.
In Class 2A, senior Mallory McCall of West Monona was named to the All-State second team after an outstanding season where she scored 507 points, and collected 244 rebounds.
Along with McCall, Rock Valley senior Abby Heemstra, Siuth O'Brien senior Hannah Dau, and Central Lyon senior Hayden Heimensen were named All-State third team.
Six area players made the Class 3A All-State list, with sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven and senior Janie Schoonhoven of Unity Christian, junior Brooklyn Meyer of West Lyon, and JeMae Nichols from Cherokee named on to the first team.
Janie Schoonhoven's tenure at Unity Christian couldn't have ended much better in her high school career, with a first team All-State honor, and a Class 3A state title, which the Knights won on Saturday with a 48-31 victory over West Lyon.
While Schoonhoven and her younger sister, Gracie, led the team with 444 and 498 points on the season, respectively, they said that the support of their teammates is what made their strong seasons, and state title possible.
"Definitely lots of hard work, and the team communication and building each other up, the encouragement, that was a really big part of it too," Schoonhoven said.
Estherville-Lincoln Central junior Jaydan Nitchals made the Class 3A Second Team, while Kenley Meis of Bishop Heelan made All-State team.
Two other players of local note were named All-State, in senior Paige Andersen of Denison-Schleswig and Southeast Polk senior Grace Larkins.
Andersen was named All-State second team in Class 4A.
Larkins, a University of South Dakota recruit, made the Class 5A first team after a season where she scored 342 points and led the Rams with 119 rebounds.