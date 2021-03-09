17 Northwest Iowa players named to IPSWA All-State team

Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller gives a tour of the Siouxland Home Show.

SIOUX CITY — The nets have been cut, the confetti has fallen, and the champions have been crowned in Iowa's girls high school basketball season. Now, it's time for the year's best players to be honored for their outstanding performances.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced its 2021 All-State list, with plenty of local players making the cut.

In Class 1A, six Northwest Iowa players made the list, led by state champion Newell-Fonda, with three. Junior Macy Sievers was named First Team All-State, after a season where she scored 354 total points, and finished with a 57.7 shooting percentage. Senior Bailey Sievers made the second team for the Mustangs, while senior Maggie Walker made the third team.

On Saturday night, after the Mustangs clinched their third consecutive state title with a 66-52 win over Bishop Garrigan, head coach Dick Jungers said that the key for his team is that nearly everybody on the roster has game experience, and is willing to work hard.

"The big thing is how hard they work every night in practice," Jungers said. "A lot of these kids did get to play in a lot of games this year, so they are just always ready."