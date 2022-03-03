3-point hot streak helps lift Bishop Heelan girls basketball over Glenwood in state semifinals

Heelan's Lauryn Peck grabs for the ball in front of Glenwood's Madison Camden during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Members of the Heelan squad celebrate beating Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Lauryn Peck grabs for the ball in front of Glenwood's Madison Camden during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Members of the Heelan squad celebrate beating Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Maddie Demke moves to the basket around Glenwood's Abby Hughes during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Addison Kuehl flexes her muscles after the team beat Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Joslyn Verzal, right, and Kenley Meis hug in the final moments of the team's win over Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Kenley Meis moves to shoot around Glenwood's Kennedy Jones during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley tries to grab the ball away from Glenwood's Abby Hughes during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley, bottom, and Glenwood's Danika Arnold struggle for a loose ball during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Kenley Meis pulls a loose ball away from Glenwood's Kennedy Jones during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Kenley Meis, back and Heelan's Jada Newberg guard Glenwood's Madison Camden during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Ballard's Alliyah Thompson during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon players Mallory Gramstad (12), Kyndra Gramstad (22) and Morgyn Grotewold console each other after losing to Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Ballard won the game, 56-51.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer tries to shoot while boxed between Ballard's Lily Beall, left, and Paige Noe during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon's Zavyr Metzger shoots under pressure form Ballard's Alliyah Thompson during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon's Mallory Gramstad shoots during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Ballard won the game, 56-51.
West Lyon's Mallory Gramstad shoots the ball in traffic during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon head coach Ryan Brasser questions an official that one of his players was owed a second free throw during fourth quarter action of West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The player received the three throw attempt. Ballard won the game, 56-51.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer moves downcourt around Ballard's Meg Rietz during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon's Evy Knoblock slides on the floor while being defended by Ballard's Meg Rietz, left, and Ballard's Kylie Rigby during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Knoblock was called for travelling on the play.
West Lyon's Mallory Gramstad tries to pass around Ballard's Paige Noe during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer looks to drive around Ballard's Meg Rietz during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon's Zavyr Metzger tries to block a shot from Ballard's Brooke Loewe during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Tyra Schuiteman hugs her father, head coach Jay Schuiteman, after being substituted out of the game in the final moments of the team's 57-44 loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven scrambles for a loose ball with Estherville's Jasey Anderson, left, and Haylee Stokes during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven and Estherville's Jaydan Nitchals reach for rebound during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Cassady Dekkers drives to the basket between Estherville's Jordyn Stokes (14) and Kaitlyn Tendal during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven passes to teammate Jenna Bouma (12) during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven drives around Estherville's Jasey Anderson and Jordyn Stokes (14) during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven drives past Estherville's Jasey Anderson during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Emma Byker knocks the ball away form Estherville's Jasey Anderson during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball
Unity's Tyra Schuiteman puts up a shot as Estherville's Jordyn Stokes defends during Unity Christian vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Jaide Domatob, left, falls to the floor while chasing down a loose ball with Valley's Elan Litt during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Brooklynn Smith shoots between Valley's Sophia Hope, left, and Meredith Rieker during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Halli Poock drives to the basket as Valley's Ana Spaine defends during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's TaNeesa Martin shoots while being guarded by Valley's Meredith Rieker during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
Waterloo West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas applauds for his team during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Sahara Williams looks to pass under pressure from Valley's Elan Litt (2) and Valley's Brynne Katcher during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Sierra Moore struggles for the ball with Valley's Elise Jaeger during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
West's Sahara Williams pulls in a rebound behind Valley's Sophia Hope during Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball
Members of the West squad, including West's Halli Poock (14) and Sahara Williams (32) celebrate after beating West Des Moines Valley in Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer tries to keep possession of the ball while scrambling with Johnston's Aaliyah Riley, Zoey Buchan and Jada Gyamfi (42) during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz falls to the court while struggling with Johnston's Jada Gyamfi for a rebound during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons, right, reaches for a rebound with Johnston's Jada Gyamfi (42) and Johnston's Aaliyah Riley during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons shoots between Johnston's Jada Gyamfi, left, and Johnston's Aaliyah Riley (22) during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff shoots while being guarded by Johnston's Jada Gyamfi during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz pulls down a rebound between Johnston's Zoey Buchan (4) and Johnston's Aili Tanke during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice pulls down a rebound on top of Johnston's Aaliyah Riley during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley head coach Jennifer Goetz reacts to a the action on the court during Pleasant Valley vs Johnston Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley vs Johnston girls state basketball
Pleasant Valley senior Mattie Moats wipes her eye while carrying the team's third place trophy after losing to Johnston 64-44 in Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Brooklyn Meyer — along with three other seniors — saw their West Lyon High School basketball careers come to a close on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost to Ballard in a Class 3A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Heelan's Lauryn Peck grabs for the ball in front of Glenwood's Madison Camden during Heelan vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Members of the Heelan squad celebrate beating Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51.