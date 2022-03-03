 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IGHSAU CLASS 4A BASKETBALL

3-point hot streak helps lift Bishop Heelan girls basketball over Glenwood in state semifinals

DES MOINES — Most of the time when talking about the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, the conversation starts with its defense. 

On Thursday night in a Class 4A state semifinal against Glenwood, the Crusaders' offense took center stage. 

The Crusaders made 21 of 42 shots while more impressively, the Crusaders were 11-for-16 from 3-point range to get a 68-51 win over Glenwood at Wells Fargo Arena. 

Lauryn Peck led the way by making four 3-pointers, and she tied the  team lead with points with 17. 

Jada Newberg also matched Peck's total with 17 points, and she was 3 of 4 beyond 3-point range. 

Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis rounded out the 3-point attack with two made 3s each. Stanley scored 16 points while Meis scored 13. 

In the second quarter alone, the Crusaders were a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point range, as they posted 26 points. 

The Crusaders led by as many as 19 points, and that came with 5:08 left in the game. 

Heelan is back in the championship game, but this time around, it's in Class 4A. The Crusaders won the 2020 title as a Class 3A. 

Of course, Heelan's defense created some points. It forced the Rams to commit 17 turnovers, and Heelan scored 17 points as a result of the Rams miscues. 

With the win, Heelan will play Cedar Rapids Xavier for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

