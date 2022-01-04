Akron-Westfield blitzes Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in convincing fashion 60-32

Akron-Westfield handled Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 60-32 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield took on Hawarden West Sioux on December 21 at Hawarden West Sioux High School. For a full recap, click here.
