Akron-Westfield denies Hinton's challenge 42-29

Akron-Westfield charged Hinton and collected a 42-29 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 3, Hinton faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield took on Hull Trinity Christian on February 1 at Akron-Westfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
