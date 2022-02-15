Akron-Westfield ends postseason woes against Kingsley-Pierson

AKRON, Iowa — Familiar postseason foes met in an Iowa Class 1A girls regional basketball quarterfinal here Tuesday night.

In three of the last four seasons, Kingsley-Pierson had eliminated Akron-Westfield from tournament play. Each of those three games were played at Kingsley-Pierson.

This time around, though, Akron-Westfield was the home team and took advantage with a 52-30 victory.

The Westerners got off to a torrid start, making seven of their first nine shots and racing to an 18-2 lead after one quarter. They wound up shooting 13-for-20 in the first half and although K-P played them on even terms in the second half, a 32-11 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.

South Dakota State recruit Natalie Nielsen already had a double-double by halftime and the 6-foot-3 senior wound up with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.

“My freshman and sophomore year we lost to them both times in Kingsley, so we just talked about how this was kind of a revenge game,” Nielsen said. “We prepared for them but also just talked a lot about doing what we do well and that seemed to work for us, especially in the first half.”

Akron-Westfield improved its record to 17-6 and advanced to a regional semifinal at fourth-ranked MMCRU (21-1). MMCRU rolled past GTRA 75-22 in another quarterfinal Tuesday.

Neveah Beyer hit a 3-pointer to start the game and another with two seconds left in the first quarter. Nielsen made six of seven shots in the first half.

Kingsley-Pierson, which closed its season at 13-10, made just 1 of 10 shots while falling behind by 16 points after one quarter. The Panthers continued to struggle in the second quarter, shooting 4-for-13.

The visitors, however, kept battling in the second half. In fact, Akron-Westfield only outscored the Panthers 20-19 in the final two quarters.

“They have a couple of nice players, so we just had to stop them,” Akron-Westfield coach Kent Johnson said. “We were clicking in the first half. We were trying to run the offense and not give them any momentum in the second half. Sometimes that hurts you a little bit because we lost some momentum, too.”

The closest Kingsley-Pierson came in the second half was 33-17 late in the third quarter. Akron-Westfield was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Nielsen was the only Westerner in double figures. Freshman Makenzie Hughes scored nine points, while Beyer and Alyssa Nemesi added eight points each.

McKenzie Goodwin paced Kingsley-Pierson with 14 points and five rebounds in her final high school game.

Akron-Westfield will get its third shot at powerful MMCRU, which suffered its only loss to Class 3A top-ranked Orange City Unity Christian in a regular season finale.

MMCRU won 44-34 on Dec. 17 on its home floor in Marcus and the Royals prevailed 48-35 on Jan. 18 at Akron-Westfield.

“They have five really nice players, so our job is to try and slow them down,” Johnson said. “They have a lot of weapons, but we’ll do our best against them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0