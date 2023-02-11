Akron-Westfield collected a solid win over Lawton-Bronson in a 56-44 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Akron-Westfield and Lawton-Bronson played in a 66-27 game on January 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's . Click here for a recap. Lawton-Bronson took on Moville Woodbury Central on February 6 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.