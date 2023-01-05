Akron-Westfield rains down on Paullina South O'Brien 41-27

Akron-Westfield put together a victorious gameplan to stop Paullina South O'Brien 41-27 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Akron-Westfield and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with January 21, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.
