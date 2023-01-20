 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Akron-Westfield shuts off the power on Paullina South O'Brien 52-25

Akron-Westfield's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Paullina South O'Brien 52-25 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.

The last time Akron-Westfield and Paullina South O'Brien played in a 61-19 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Akron-Westfield faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 13 at Akron-Westfield High School. For results, click here.

