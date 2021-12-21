Akron-Westfield wins tense tussle with Hawarden West Sioux 40-32

Akron-Westfield knocked off Hawarden West Sioux 40-32 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 16, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Akron-Westfield took on Hartley H-M-S on December 14 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.