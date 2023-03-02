No quarter was granted as Alleman North Polk blunted Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's plans 53-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 2.

Recently on Feb. 21, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Spencer in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.