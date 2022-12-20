 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Alta-Aurelia outlasts Correctionville River Valley in topsy-turvy battle 57-41

Alta-Aurelia dumped Correctionville River Valley 57-41 in Iowa girls basketball on December 20.

In recent action on December 12, Alta-Aurelia faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Correctionville River Valley took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on December 9 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For more, click here.

