Area basketball roundup: Sioux City East girls cruise past Sergeant Bluff-Luton, still haven't lost

SIOUX CITY — Freshman Trishelle Miller's 25 points led a trio of Sioux City East girls in double figures as the Black Raiders raced past Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 67-42 Thursday night.

Miller was 11-of-26 from the field and 3-of 13 from behind the 3-point line as East stayed unbeaten, improving to 6-0.

The Raiders took a slim 15-12 lead after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 36-28 at halftime and 50-39 at the end of three periods. East put the game out of reach with a 17-3 advantage in the final stanza.

Junior Alexandra Flattery added 16 points and freshman Hudsyn Ranschau had 15 points for the Raiders. Flattery also hauled down a team-high 12 rebounds. Ranschau dished out a team-high 5 assists.

The Warriors were led by senior Payton Hardy's 24 points on 9-of-18-shooting, including 2-of-4 from behind the arch.

SB-L fell to 1-4.

Bishop Heelan 72, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 28

The Heelan girls trounced the Yellow Jackets at the Arena Invitational at the Tyson Events Center Friday.

No individual statistics were available as of the Journal's print deadline.

The Crusaders improve to 3-2 while CBTJ fell to 0-7.

Lawton Bronson 54, Homer 43

Khiya Williams scored 15 points and Brooklyn Roder added 13 points as the Eagles handed the Knights their first loss of the season Thursday night.

The game was close in the first half, with the teams tied at 16 at the end of the first quarter and L-B clinging to a 24-22 lead at halftime.

The Eagles broke open the game in the third quarter, outscoring Homer, 16-6.

North Union 80, Westwood 55

The North Union boys raced past the Rebels at the Arena Invitational at the Tyson Events Center Friday.

The Warriors improve to 6-1, while Westwood slipped to 4-4.