Area girls basketball roundup: Westwood stays unbeaten, beats Western Christian at Tyson

Journal staff
SIOUX CITY -- The Westwood girls basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night, ridding a big second half run to defeat Western Christian 54-30 in The Arena Invitational at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.
The Rebels jumped out to a 13-6 lead and led 26-19 at halftime. After the intermission, the Rebels outscored the Wolfpack 17-5 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the final stanza.
Senior Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with 11 oints and 12 rebounds.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rebels, who improved to 7-0.
Western Christian fell to 2-5.
Bishop Heelan 72, Council Bluffs Jefferson 28
Abby Lee scored 13 points and Maddie Demke added 10 to lead the Crusaders in The Arena Invitational at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.
The Crusaders improved to 3-2, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 0-7.
Samantha Ehlers scored 19 points and Gracen Evans added 15 as the Indians cruised Friday night.
Ponca jumped out to a 22-4 lead and expanded their margin to 48-17 at halftime.
Tri County Mica Tormez had 8 pionts for Tri County, which fell to 0-6. Ponca improved to 5-0.
MMCRU 41, Akron-Westfield 38
The Royals improved to 2-2, while the Westerners fell to 1-4.
Makenzie Hughes led A-W with 13 points and Alyssa Nemesio added 12.
No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.
River Valley 48, Storm Lake St. Mary's 23
Jacy Jacobson scored 12 points and Maddie Thomas and Myah Dausel added 10 and 9, respectively, to lead the Wolverines Friday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Panthers, who fell to 0-4. River Valley improved to 4-3.
Kuemper Catholic 55, Kingsley-Pierson 45
Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 16 points as the Panthers dropped a non-conference game against the Knights Friday night.
Kuemper improves to 3-3, while K-P dropped to 6-2.
Remsen St. Mary's 66, Hinton 46
The Hawks stayed unbeaten with a War Eagle Conference win over the Blackhaws Friday night.
Remsen St. Mary's improved to 4-0, while Hinton slipped to 5-2.
No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.
Le Mars 64, Sioux City North 32
The Bulldogs improved their record to 4-2 over the winless Stars Friday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.
Council Blufs Lincoln 57, Sioux City West 47
The Lynx improved to 6-1 Friday night, while the Wolverines fell to 2-4.
No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.
The Raptors evened their record at 2-2 with a win over the Falcons Friday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.
