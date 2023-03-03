Algona Bishop Garrigan lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 73-39 win over Remsen St. Mary's in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Exira-Ehk. For more, click here.

