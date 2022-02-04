Bishop Heelan girls win conference title with 48-43 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The conference championship belongs to the Bishop Heelan girls basketball team once again.

On Friday night in their home gym, the Crusaders brought home the Missouri River Activities Conference (MRAC) title with a hard-fought 48-43 victory over rival Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The game came down to the final seconds. With nine seconds remaining, SB-L senior Emma Salker scored a two-point basket to pull the Warriors within three, at 46-43. The Warriors then fouled Heelan junior Lauren Peck to stop the clock.

Peck then sank both of her ensuing free throws to make it a five point game.

With time running out, SB-L ran the ball up the floor in an attempt to score quickly, but turned the ball over near the 3-point line. The final buzzer sounded with Heelan holding the ball, and the Crusaders crowd cheered with joy.

After the game, Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra spoke with a smile and gave SB-L credit for its performance, even as the Warriors play the rest of the season without leading scorer Payton Hardy.

“The girls are excited, and they should be,” Koolstra said. “They beat a very good team. Without one of their best players, you’ve got to give Sergeant Bluff a lot of credit for how they’re playing. They’re playing with a lot of passion, and they play to their strengths.”

The points margin was razor-thin from start to finish on Friday.

SB-L scored first in the game on a basket from senior Addie Brown and a free throw from junior Alexa Trover for a 3-0 lead. But Heelan tied the game up with a 3-pointer from senior Jozlyn Verzal.

From there on, both teams were always within striking distance. At the end of the first, the Warriors had a 9-8 lead over the Crusaders. At halftime, the game was tied 20-20, and was deadlocked at 35-35 after three quarters of play.

In the fourth, Heelan’s defense shifted into a man to man full court press, which seemed to overwhelm the SB-L offense near the end of the game.

“I think the full court pressure rattled us, and they got a couple easy turnovers, which led out to a couple layups, which gave them that lead and we could never quite overcome it,” SB-L head coach Joe Hardy said. “We got it back down to one point, but could never quite overcome it.”

The victory brings the conference title back to Heelan for the first time in two years. The Crusaders won the MRAC championship in 2018, 2019, and 2020, but finished second last season in the standings to Sioux City East.

“That’s one of their team goals,” Koolstra said. “When we have our goals session at the beginning of the year, that’s one of them all the time, is to win the conference. Our girls take a lot of pride into it, and it hurts when another team in the conference wins the title.”

“They just checked off one box on our goals. That was in their sights, and they wanted it pretty bad.”

Sophomore guard Brooklyn Stanley led both teams with 22 points on the night, while Alexa Trover had a team-high 10 points for SB-L.

“Everyone is super pumped, we’ve been working hard for this all season,” Stanley said. “It’s one of our goals that we have posted in our locker room, and we just checked that off in the locker room today. It was pretty awesome for us.”

With the win, Heelan improves to 17-2 overall, and 12-1 in conference play, while SB-L fall to 16-4 and 11-3 in MRAC play.

