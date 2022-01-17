Bishop Heelan's Kenley Meis breaks out of 3-point shooting slump in road win over Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — Kenley Meis knew she was in a slump from the 3-point area.

On Monday, the Bishop Heelan High School junior did something about it.

Meis made four 3-pointers en route to a 27-point game at East High School, and she helped the Crusaders secure a 56-51 victory over the Black Raiders.

Meis felt like her 3-point production was in a decline over the last two weeks. She said she wasn’t worried about her funk.

She was frustrated, sure, but Meis knew she could bounce back.

Before the game in warm-ups, she made sure all her mechanics were in place.

Her main adjustment that she focused on was making sure her wrist was in the appropriate position so that her shot could have a chance to be more accurate.

“My shot has gotten better, and in the last few weeks, I know I was in a slump,” Meis said. “I felt good in warm-ups and I had confidence shooting during the game. I focused on the stroke. I knew what I needed to do. I knew something would come back.”

Meis scored nine pivotal points in a 13-0 run for the Crusaders, and that run spanned from the final minutes of the second quarter over into the third quarter.

She hit a 3-pointer that put the Crusaders up four with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining in the first half, then on Heelan’s next possession, the 5-foot-9 junior attacked the paint and made a layup while being fouled.

Then, on Heelan’s first possession in the third quarter, Meis hit a 3-pointer that put the Crusaders up 28-16.

Meis has a thing or two about hitting key 3s, especially under coach Darron Koolstra.

In the 2019 regional final as a freshman, Meis hit two big 3s against Cherokee. Then, in the 2019 Class 3A state championship against North Polk, Meis hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Meis was at the top of the key and threw up a shot, and her shot hit the middle of the glass and through the net.

““She’s really developing her ball-handling skills, and right now, she really has confidence with her shot,” Koolstra said. “She’s one of our leaders. She wants it bad…. She’s two years older and she’s a little more physical, a little stronger and she does a great job creating offense for us.”

The biggest 3-pointer of the night, however, came in the fourth quarter.

East caught up to the Black Raiders, thanks to a couple of 3-pointers.

Kayla Benson ended the third quarter by making a 40-foot shot at the buzzer, and that possession came after Heelan committed a turnover.

Then, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Benson hit a second-chance 3-pointer. Addie Harris came up with an offensive rebound, and kicked it back out to the East sharpshooter, and that tied the game at 37-37 with 7:43 left.

The Crusaders, however, did the same thing with Lauryn Peck.

Peck hit a second-chance 3-pointer from the wing, giving the Crusaders the lead for good with 7:29 to go.

“When we get rebounds on the offensive end, we tell our players that they have shooters on the outside,” Koolstra said. “They’re spotting up and they find them. That’s a big key and our 3-point shot, and when we make those, we’re a really good team.”

Defensively, Heelan used its 1-3-1 zone defense, but the Black Raiders found a hole early in that difficult zone.

East’s Taylor Drent scored seven early points, and she did so by attacking the paint and getting the ball in the middle.

The Black Raiders got the ball in the middle a few times in the first quarter, allowing them to stay close to the Crusaders.

“They’re a great defensive team, and compared to how we played them, it’s better than the last time we played them,” East coach Brian Drent said. “Since the MMCRU game, we’ve been focusing on the value of getting the ball in the middle and what that does offensively. Late in the second quarter, we just lost our interest in doing that.”

Taylor Drent led the Black Raiders with 13 points, while Benson and Alex Flattery scored 11 apiece.

