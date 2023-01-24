Blowout: Hinton delivers statement win over Akron-Westfield 60-22

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-22 explosion on Akron-Westfield in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Akron-Westfield and Hinton squared off with February 8, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Hinton faced off against Orange City Unity Christian and Akron-Westfield took on Marcus MMCRU on January 17 at Marcus MMCRU. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.