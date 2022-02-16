Blowout: Sergeant Bluff-Luton puts together statement win over Atlantic 49-25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Atlantic 49-25 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 7 , Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared up on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Warriors made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 12-9 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.