Blowout: Sergeant Bluff-Luton puts together statement win over Atlantic 49-25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Atlantic 49-25 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 12-9 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

