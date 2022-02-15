 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boyden-Hull takes down Hinton 63-43

Boyden-Hull rolled past Hinton for a comfortable 63-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.

The Comets jumped in front of the Blackhawks 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' shooting moved to a 31-27 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.

Boyden-Hull moved to a 46-33 bulge over Hinton as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on February 8 , Hinton squared up on Akron-Westfield in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull vs Hinton basketball

