Boyden-Hull takes down Hinton 63-43

Boyden-Hull rolled past Hinton for a comfortable 63-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.
The Comets jumped in front of the Blackhawks 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets' shooting moved to a 31-27 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.
Boyden-Hull moved to a 46-33 bulge over Hinton as the fourth quarter began.
