Boyden-Hull takes down Hinton 63-43

Boyden-Hull rolled past Hinton for a comfortable 63-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.

The Comets jumped in front of the Blackhawks 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' shooting moved to a 31-27 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.

Boyden-Hull moved to a 46-33 bulge over Hinton as the fourth quarter began.

