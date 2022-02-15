Boyden-Hull's girls basketball team grows more confident after playoff win against Hinton

HINTON, Iowa — Confidence has been key for the Boyden-Hull High School girls basketball team.

That showed on Tuesday in a 63-43 Class 2A regional quarterfinal over Hinton on the road.

Boyden-Hull led by just four at the half, but its defense held the Blackhawks to a 5-for-17 clip during the second half, and that tenacity grew as the clock counted down.

The Comets mixed up their defenses, and used their length in a three-quarter court press that confused the Blackhawks, forcing them to turn the ball over.

“We really excel off of our fastbreak and steals,” said senior Ellie Woelber, who scored a game-high 16 points. “When we get a steal, that lights a spark for us.”

Most of the Comets’ steals turned that into points. In fact, the Comets shot nearly 66 percent during the second half with most of those shots coming from the painted area.

The Comets started off the second half with a five-point sprint, thanks to a 3-pointer from Jewel Bergstrom followed by a basket in the paint from Ashltyn Kelderman.

Later on in the quarter, the Comets took a double-digit lead, as Woelber hit a shot with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left that put her team up 11.

That lead grew to 17 with 4:37 left.

“As a team, we all played really well together,” Woelber said. “We wanted it as a team, not individuals. I would say toward the end of the season, we all played together, and not for ourselves. We pushed each other. We realized that if we all wanted to keep our season going, we all needed to play together.”

The Comets will need that confidence on Friday when they’ll face Central Lyon in a regional semifinal.

Central Lyon beat Western Christian 67-44 on Tuesday on the other side of the bracket.

Even though the Lions — ranked second in Class 2A going into the playoffs — have won both contests against the Comets, the underdog won’t be backing down.

The Lions beat the Comets early on in the season by 14 points, but when the two Siouxland Conference teams met in mid-January, the Comets trailed by just four points at the half before the Lions pulled away.

“Central Lyon is obviously a really, really good team and we know what they’re capable of,” Comets coach Nathan Alexander said. “I think our girls have a lot of confidence going into that game. We have every ability to get them, too. We have athletes that go and work and give it their all.”

Kelderman scored 14 points, while Bergstrom had 15.

Meanwhile, Blackhawks coach Matt Leary couldn’t quite find the words to describe how Tuesday’s loss went. He was disappointed, sure, but he didn’t want the girls to think that one game defined their season.

Hinton ended its season at 16-6, the best record for the Blackhawks under the senior group of Kenedi Spies, Anna Coffee, Bella Badar and Tessa Trierweiler.

Coffee led the Blackhawks with 13 points.

“Bella and Anna have been through thick and thin, especially coming in as freshmen,” Leary said. “They built it up to the best record we’ve had in four years. We have some juniors and sophomores who are plugged in there, too. We’re getting there.”

The Blackhawks’ longest winning streak was five games, and that came after the holiday break. They also won four straight games near the end of the season before the Blackhawks lost their regular-season finale to Akron-Westfield.

