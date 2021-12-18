BOYS BASKETBALL: Sioux City East stymies Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road

SERGEANT BLUFF — The East High School boys basketball team held Seregant Bluff-Luton to 13 second-half points on Friday en route to a 49-29 win on Friday.

East led 27-16 at the half.

Bie Ruei scored 14 points on the night, as he made two 3-pointers.

Sam Jons scored 12 points. Jons was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

No one for SB-L scored in double digits, but its top two scorers were Scott Kroll with nine and Tyler Smith with eight points.

Dakota Valley 96, Canton 69: Panthers junior Isaac Bruns made 11 of 23 shots on Friday to lead the Panthers with 24 points. He was 2 of 5 from 3-point range.

Bruns also had nine rebounds.

Randy Rosenquist chipped in with 16 points.

Jaxon Wingert made two 3s en route to an 18-point game. Jaxson Hennies also made two 3s, and he had 10 points.

Sioux Central 69, Pocahontas 57 (OT): After the game was tied at 53-53 at the end of regulation, the Rebels outscored the Indians 16-4 during the extra frame.

Jacob Hargens had a 28-point, 16-rebound double-double. Carter Boettcher tallied 21 points.

The Rebels were 25-for-66 from the floor with five made 3s.

Ponca 52, Tri-County Northeast 40: Zach Fernau led Ponca with 17 points, as he was 6 of 11 from the floor.

Ben Bodlak had 11 points.

Ponca outscored Tri-County Northeast 19-0 during the second quarter.

Gehlen Catholic 62, HMS 58: The Jays were successful from the free-throw line, making 11 of 14 chances.

Carter DeRocher led Gehlen with 18 points, and he made a 3-pointer.

Denison-Schleswig 50, Clarinda 34: The Monarchs jumped out to a 12-2 lead on Friday.

Aidan Schuttinga led the 5-1 Monarchs to 13 points while Carson Seuntjens and Luke Wiebers both scored 12.

Seuntjens also had five rebounds.

Remsen St. Mary’s 49, Hinton 42 (OT): The Hawks outscored the Blackhawks 9-2 during the overtime period.

