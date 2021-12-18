 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOYS BASKETBALL: Sioux City East stymies Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road

  • 0

SERGEANT BLUFF — The East High School boys basketball team held Seregant Bluff-Luton to 13 second-half points on Friday en route to a 49-29 win on Friday. 

East led 27-16 at the half. 

Bie Ruei scored 14 points on the night, as he made two 3-pointers. 

Sam Jons scored 12 points. Jons was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. 

No one for SB-L scored in double digits, but its top two scorers were Scott Kroll with nine and Tyler Smith with eight points. 

Dakota Valley 96, Canton 69: Panthers junior Isaac Bruns made 11 of 23 shots on Friday to lead the Panthers with 24 points. He was 2 of 5 from 3-point range. 

Bruns also had nine rebounds. 

Randy Rosenquist chipped in with 16 points. 

People are also reading…

Jaxon Wingert made two 3s en route to an 18-point game. Jaxson Hennies also made two 3s, and he had 10 points. 

Sioux Central 69, Pocahontas 57 (OT): After the game was tied at 53-53 at the end of regulation, the Rebels outscored the Indians 16-4 during the extra frame. 

Jacob Hargens had a 28-point, 16-rebound double-double. Carter Boettcher tallied 21 points. 

The Rebels were 25-for-66 from the floor with five made 3s. 

Ponca 52, Tri-County Northeast 40: Zach Fernau led Ponca with 17 points, as he was 6 of 11 from the floor. 

Ben Bodlak had 11 points. 

Ponca outscored Tri-County Northeast 19-0 during the second quarter. 

Gehlen Catholic 62, HMS 58: The Jays were successful from the free-throw line, making 11 of 14 chances. 

Carter DeRocher led Gehlen with 18 points, and he made a 3-pointer. 

Denison-Schleswig 50, Clarinda 34: The Monarchs jumped out to a 12-2 lead on Friday. 

Aidan Schuttinga led the 5-1 Monarchs to 13 points while Carson Seuntjens and Luke Wiebers both scored 12. 

Seuntjens also had five rebounds.

Remsen St. Mary’s 49, Hinton 42 (OT): The Hawks outscored the Blackhawks 9-2 during the overtime period. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: LIVE! The Playbook Pundits' Friday sports forecast 12/17/2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News