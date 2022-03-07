BRLD girls basketball falls in first round of NSAA state tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Lutheran scored 17 points in the fourth quarter — one more than it had during the first three quarters — to escape with a 33-32 first-round state tournament victory over Class C-1 No. 7 BRLD on Monday at the Devaney Center.

“We preach all season the next-play mentality and play the full 32 (minutes),” Warriors coach Wade Coulter Coulter said. “Those are the two things that kind of bailed us out and allowed us to survive and advance today. We were on the ropes; we were down by nine against a really good basketball team.”

Both teams were slow out of the gate — it took 3:25 to get a point on the board — and BRLD led 15-11 at halftime. It extended that to 22-16 heading into the fourth.

But third-ranked Lutheran grabbed its first lead since the first half when Katelynn Oxley, who led all scorers with 17 points, scored off an offensive rebound for a 25-23 advantage with 4:42 remaining. But BRLD regained the lead 19 seconds later, and didn’t lose it until another layup by Oxley, playing with four fouls, with 58 seconds remaining.

“It sounds weird, maybe, but it was not a schematic change,” Coulter said. “It was just an execution thing. We had 11 turnovers at halftime, we missed a lot of wide open shots. We didn’t need to change, we just needed to be confident in our abilities, make the next play.”

BRLD had a chance to tie or take the lead on the next possession but missed the front end of a one-and-one before a shot from the left side at the buzzer fell short.

“That’s not an eight seed, they’re a really tough, physical team that plays a hard schedule. I’m very proud of our kids. They could have folded, they could have rolled over with all the pressure of being the one-seed, all the expectations from last year. We just kept playing and found a way.”

