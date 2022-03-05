Cedar Rapids Xavier beats Bishop Heelan in Class 4A girls basketball championship

DES MOINES — Brooklyn Stanley wished the 2022-23 basketball season started right away.

Her coach, Darron Koolstra, said that in a way, it does.

The Bishop Heelan High School basketball team fell short of its goal on Saturday, as fourth-rated Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated the Crusaders 54-40 in the Class 4A championship.

It was the second time in three years the Crusaders were in a championship game, but unlike two years ago, they couldn’t get that 24th win of the season on the biggest stage in Class 4A.

“We’ll try to fix things and improve things and that’s always on a coach’s mind,” Koolstra said. “That’s all part of it, and we’ll go back to the drawing board.”

With tears in her eyes, Stanley, a sophomore for the Crusaders realized that her team met several of their goals this season, but it doesn’t take away the sting that a loss at the end of the season provides.

Just like what Unity Christian’s Tyra Schuiteman said after the Knights bowed out in the Class 3A semifinals, Stanley said she hopes this losing feeling sticks with her until the first practice starts in November.

“I mean, I don’t have that long until summer basketball starts, but I think everyone here is going to remember this game for a long time,” Stanley said. “I think we’re all going to have this feeling going into next year. We’re all going to play for each other."

The first goal that the Crusaders crossed off was to buy into the fact that Koolstra was coming back.

Koolstra made the announcement official just before summer camps started in July. In fact, his first assignment was to take the team to the Wartburg College camp.

Even though he was technically the third coach in as many years by numbers, Koolstra was familiar with the girls who were coming back.

He knew that the Crusaders were hard workers, skilled players and great people.

Koolstra was never afraid whether his re-inherited squad was going to buy in. That’s part of the reason why he chose to come back and coach Heelan.

“They’re a tight group of kids and they have each other’s backs,” Koolstra said. “A lot of these kids were familiar with me and they had me before. I wasn’t concerned that there wasn’t going to be a buy-in, but I just wanted to make sure that we discussed it. We had a deep bench, and we had a lot of kids who contributed. There were a lot of people who thought they couldn’t make it this far.”

The second goal was to clinch the Missouri River Conference title. They did that.

Heelan clinched the MRAC title on Feb. 4, and did so by beating fellow conference foe Sergeant Bluff-Luton at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Crusaders went 13-1, with their lone loss in-conference coming late in the season against West at home. That happened to be Heelan’s previous loss before losing Saturday.

Stanley said after that win the Crusaders were happy to cross that off the list.

So, after the Crusaders got the MRAC trophy, they turned their focus to the state tournament.

The Crusaders started their tournament run by beating Le Mars and then beat Spencer to get to the state tournament.

At state before Saturday, the Crusaders beat Waverly-Shell Rock and Glenwood to get to this point.

Even though the sting was surely felt on Saturday after the game, Koolstra wanted the girls to know how proud he was of them, becoming the 2022 Class 4A runner-up.

“We made it to the finals, and we’ve got to be proud of ourselves,” Koolstra said. “They’re great kids. They’re fun to coach. They’ll look you in the eye, they’ll do what we ask and they play hard.”

The first half was back-and-forth, as neither team led by more than seven points. Heelan went on a 10-4 run, as Joslyn Verzal and Stanley each made 3-pointers in that stretch.

Stanley also made a nice play cutting on the backside of a play, while Maddie Demke made a layup in transition.

The Crusaders led by as many as nine points in the second half, and they earned that lead after Jada Newberg hit a key 3-pointer in transition with 5 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

A Heelan turnover, however, may have turned the tide.

The Saints made a couple small adjustments, especially with their half-court press.

The Saints applied more pressure in the backcourt, and that forced that turnover on an out-of bounds play.

Freshman Libby Fandel stole the ball and made an uncontested layup.

Fandel’s shot propeled the Saints to go on a 10-3 run that put them back in the game. That run didn’t give Xavier the lead for good, but it gave the Saints a new boost of energy they were looking for.

The Crusaders committed 13 turnovers in the second half, and their length and aggression was a combination that maybe they hadn’t seen since playing Unity in the opening game.

“They have so much length, and you don’t always see that type of pressure in the full court,” Koolstra said. “They made some adjustments, and we tried different things and they wouldn’t work.”

Newberg led the Crusaders with 13 points, while Kenley Meis scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Newberg and Stanley were named to the All-Tournament team.

"That's pretty special," Stanley said. "Honestly, I didn't expect to get it. It's awesome to get it with one of my teammates, and I'm pretty proud of her."

Verzal had eight points in her final high school basketball game.

