Cedar Rapids Xavier knocks out victory on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids Xavier put just enough pressure on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to earn a 54-40 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on March 5.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.
The Crusaders took a 24-17 lead over the Saints heading to halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Crusaders locked in a 33-33 stalemate.
