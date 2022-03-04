Central Lyon gets more comfortable in semifinal win over Denver

DES MOINES — Heather Grafing has some experience with state championship games.

The Central Lyon High School girls basketball coach hopes she can pass off that wisdom and experience for the Class 2A championship game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena against Dike-New Hartford.

Grafing coached in a state championship game when she was an assistant at Charter-Oak High School, and as a player she won a national championship while with Northwestern.

She also coached state tournament teams at Central Lyon and George-Little Rock. She also got close to a title when she was a player with the Mustangs

Now, as a head coach, she’s led the Lions to the title game.

“I’m going to give them everything I got,” Grafing said. “To coach a group like this, I’m just so fortunate. You have to remember that if I get excited, they get excited. If I stay calm, they stay calm. I feel ready. I’ve been in situations like this in college and also as a coach.

“These girls are ready,” Grafing added. “I know they’ve never played in a state championship game, but they’ve been battle tested.”

Even though this is the Lions’ first visit to the state title game for this group, they looked much more comfortable in their second visit this week to Wells Fargo Arena.

“The first time you play in the Well, it’s kinda scary,” Lions junior Addison Klosterbuer said. “All the nerves are out now. This is awesome, and we have to flush it and focus on the championship game. I can’t explain how I feel.”

The Lions started pulling away in the second quarter, and at halftime, they led 26-19 at the half.

They grew their lead to 11 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter, and then built an 11-0 run that lasted from the 3:01 mark of the third quarter into the 5:53 point of the fourth quarter.

Afton Schlumbohm started off the key run with a 3-pointer on the wing, then Desta Hoogendoorn made a free throw.

Regan Van Wyhe made a layup, and Schlumbohm ended the third quarter with another 3-pointer to grow Central Lyon’s lead to 18.

Hoogendoorn closed out the run and made it a 20-point game with a layup 94 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Grafing saw how comfortable the Lions grew after escaping a nailbiter against Cascade.

“Even before the game in the locker room, you can just tell we were ready,” Grafing said. “Any time you can get that first game under your belt, that’s really helpful. The last two practices were probably our best of the year.. There was a focus like that they could see the finish line.”

The Lions had really good balanced scoring on Friday, and they’ll need that Saturday to beat a Dike-New Hartford team that can score in bunches.

Central Lyon had four ladies who scored in double figures, as Klosterbuer and Schlumbohm each had 12. They combined to make six 3s.

Hoogendoorn had 11 points while Van Wyhe had 10.

“We made good shots and we had really good ball movement,” Klosterbuer said. “I think that’s how we make good shots.”

Dike-NH gets off to hot start

The Wolverines were hot from the beginning as they quickly rushed out to a 11-0 lead, en route to a 67-23 win over Panorama.

DNH outscored Panorama 19-6 in the second quarter to take hold of a 30-15 advantage at the midway point. It only got more dominant from there as they went up 56-23 entering the fourth and Payton Petersen sent the game to a running clock in the opening seconds of the fourth.

Payton Peterson (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Jadyn Peterson (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way with a pair of double-doubles. Knock added 13 points, Landphair chipped in seven points and five steals and Kvale contributed seven assists.

