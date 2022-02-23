Central Lyon heading to state basketball tournament for first time in seven years

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Seven years is a long time to wait.

On Wednesday night at Kingsley-Pierson High School, the Central Lyon girls basketball team punched its first state ticket since 2015, as the Lions took down Ridge View by a score of 67-41.

The seniors on this year’s Central Lyon squad were in fifth grade the last time the Lions made the four-hour trek to Des Moines, and it’s an accomplishment that the team doesn’t take lightly.

They’ve been waiting a long time for this.

“It’s just exciting,” Lions coach Heather Grafing said. “These girls have worked so hard, we really felt like the last two years, we could get down there and compete, and we just couldn’t get down there. I’m just so happy that they get a chance to get down there.”

The Lions, who improved to 22-2 on the season with the win, will be making just its third state tournament appearance in program history.

Central Lyon got off to a blazing hot start on Wednesday against the Raptors, as the Lions pulled out in front, 13-0. By the time the first quarter came to an end, the Lions were leading Ridge View, 23-8.

The Raptors showed signs of life by outscoring the Lions in the second quarter, 19-10, to pull within eight points at the half, 33-25. After a 3-pointer from Ridge View sophomore Madison Stowater early in the third quarter, the score stood at 37-33, and it looked as if Central Lyon’s once substantial lead might disappear altogether.

But the Lions regrouped quickly by scoring 15 of the final 17 points in the quarter, to take a 50-35 lead headed into the final frame. In the fourth, Central Lyon held the Raptors to just six points, while the offense added 17 more to its tally.

As the clock ticked down, the Central Lyon student section started to chant and cheer in anticipation of the Lions’ long awaited victory. When time expired, the Lions ran onto the court and swarmed together in celebration to grab their “state qualifier” banner.

Once pictures were done being taken, it was the student section’s turn to storm the court with joy.

After seven long years, the Lions will finally get a chance to earn the second state title in program history. The program’s lone championship came back in 2013, when the Lions defeated Newell-Fonda to win the Class 1A state title. This time around, the Lions will play for a 2A trophy.

“Ridge View is a heck of a team,” Grafing said. “We knew they were going to make some runs. They made a big run at us. We took their shots, we came back, and I’m just really proud of how they finished.”

Addison Klosterbuer finished the night with a team-high 19 points for Central Lyon, while sophomore Desta Hoogendorn and senior Regan Van Wyhe had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Stowater paced the offense for the Raptors, with 24 points on the night.

The loss ends Ridge View’s season with a 19-5 overall record.

“This group of girls, they are true competitors,” Ridge View coach Brian Bode said. “In practice, in games, whether it’s a pickup game or a math test, they’re constantly challenging each other to be better. That really instills that competitiveness in our program.”

Central Lyon goes into the state tournament with a No. 3 seed, and will play No. 6 Cascade (20-4) on March 2, at 11:45 a.m. in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Grafing, who is in her sixth season as the Lions' head coach, was a first year assistant back when Central Lyon went to state in 2015, and then took over the program in her second year.

Now, she gets the chance to put her name among the program greats, as she tries to lead the team to it's second title of the past decade.

"These girls deserve a shot," Grafing said. "I'm just so happy for them, and I'm just so proud of them."

