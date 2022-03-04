Central Lyon set for Class 2A championship game

Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing gestures to her squad during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots between Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Allison Bonnette during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES — Heather Grafing has some experience with state championship games.
The Central Lyon High School girls basketball coach hopes she can pass off that wisdom and experience for the Class 2A championship game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena against Dike-New Hartford after beating Denver on Friday by a score of 53-35.
Members of the MMCRU team celebrate beating Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker (14) and Newell-Fonda's Anna Bellcock console each other and player Greta Larsen hugs her father, assistant coach Kevin Larsen, after the team lost to MMCRU in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch shoots in front of Newell-Fonda's Isabel Bartek during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU head coach Gillian Letsch reacts to action on the court in the closing moments of Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch passes around Newell-Fonda's Isabel Bartek during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch gets hemmed in by Newell-Fonda's Kinzee Hinders, left, and Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Newel-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers talks to his bench during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
Members of the MMCRU team celebrate beating Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU head coach Gillian Letsche, right, and the team celebrate beating Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Mya Holmes pulls in a loose ball during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman (11) and Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker try to pull down a pass during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers tries to pass while being boxed in by MMCRU's Mya Holmes, left, and Emily Dreckman during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers passes under pressure from MMCRU's Mya Holmes (35) and Kora Alesch during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker passes around MMCRU's Emily Dreckman during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver's Reese Johnson loses the ball under pressure from Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis (25) and Afton Schlumbohm during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe, left, Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis (25) and Central Lyon's Kaylee Fluit celebrate beating Denver in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver coach Joe Frost hugs player Grace Hennessy in the closing moments of the team's loss to Central Lyon in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver coach Joe Frost hugs player Reese Johnson (22) as his starters gather around after being substituted out of the game in the closing moments of the team's loss to Central Lyon in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver's Allison Bonnette guards Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing gestures to her squad during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe (21) and Denver's Reese Johnson collide during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (41) and Addison Klosterbuer (11) guards Denver's Avery Forde during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Allison Bonnette tries to get control of the ball during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson shoots over Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm (3) and Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer (11) guards during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Macy Matthias shoots during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Allison Bonnette moves towards the basket while being surrounded by Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm, left, Desta Hoogendoorn and Addison Klosterbuer (11) during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena tries to move the ball while being guarded by Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (41) and Addison Klosterbuer during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena controls a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (4) and Denver's Sydney Eggena struggle for a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena (44) and Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn reach for a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots between Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Allison Bonnette during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford players, from left, Camille Landphair, Ellary Knock, Payton Petersen, Sophis Hoffmann, Taylor Kvale and Maryn Bixby celebrate in the closing seconds of the team's win over Panorama in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 67-23.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen pulls in a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock pulls down a rebound over Panorama's Mia Waddle (10) and Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock shoots under pressure from Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers, left, and Payton Beckman during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock (13) and Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers reach for a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen tries to pass around Panorama's Laci Rishel (24) and Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen looks to shoot while being guarded by Panorama's Angel Poldberg and Jaidyn Sellers (42) during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen and Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers reach for a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen shoots under pressure from Panorama's Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale, front, and Panorama's Payton Beckman scramble for a loose ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots over Panorama's Laci Rishel during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots while beng guarded by Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann (33) and Taylor Kvale celebrate wi the team after they beat Panorama in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 67-23.
West's Charlotte Gettman hugs West's Jaide Domatob (13) after the team lost to Johnston in Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Waterloo West lost the game 51-31.
West's Brooklynn Smith pulls down a rebound between Johnston's Jada Gyamfi (42) and Anna Gossling during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sahara Williams tries to protect a loos ball from Johnston's Aili Tanke during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Waterloo West lost the game 51-31.
West's Aysha McGee (23) and West's Brooklynn Smith (55) console each other following the team's loss to Johnston in Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. At right is West's Jaide Domatob (13). Waterloo West lost the game 51-31.
West's Sierra Moore grabs a rebound away from Johnston's Jada Gyamfi during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Jaide Domatob goes to the court while trying to defend Johnston's Zoey Buchan during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sierra Moore looks to pass around Johnston's Aili Tanke during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Brooklynn Smith looks to shoot around Johnston's Jada Gyamfi during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Halli Poock shoots over Johnston's Anna Gossling during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Halli Poock shoots as Johnston's Jada Gyamfi defends during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sahara Williams fall on Johnston's Aaliyah Riley while trying to get a rebound during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sahara Williams shots over Johnston's Aaliyah Riley during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Grafing coached in a state championship game when she was an assistant at Charter-Oak High School, and as a player she won a national championship while with Northwestern.
She also coached state tournament teams at Central Lyon and George-Little Rock. She also got close to a title when she was a player with the Mustangs
Now, as a head coach, she’s led the Lions to the title game.
“I’m going to give them everything I got,” Grafing said. “To coach a group like this, I’m just so fortunate. You have to remember that if I get excited, they get excited. If I stay calm, they stay calm. I feel ready. I’ve been in situations like this in college and also as a coach.
“These girls are ready,” Grafing added. “I know they’ve never played in a state championship game, but they’ve been battle tested.”
Even though this is the Lions’ first visit to the state title game for this group, they looked much more comfortable in their second visit this week to Wells Fargo Arena.
“The first time you play in the Well, it’s kinda scary,” Lions junior Addison Klosterbuer said. “All the nerves are out now. This is awesome, and we have to flush it and focus on the championship game. I can’t explain how I feel.”
The Lions started pulling away in the second quarter, and at halftime, they led 26-19 at the half.
They grew their lead to 11 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter, and then built an 11-0 run that lasted from the 3:01 mark of the third quarter into the 5:53 point of the fourth quarter.
Afton Schlumbohm started off the key run with a 3-pointer on the wing, then Desta Hoogendoorn made a free throw.
Regan Van Wyhe made a layup, and Schlumbohm ended the third quarter with another 3-pointer to grow Central Lyon’s lead to 18.
Hoogendoorn closed out the run and made it a 20-point game with a layup 94 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Grafing saw how comfortable the Lions grew after escaping a nailbiter against Cascade.
“Even before the game in the locker room, you can just tell we were ready,” Grafing said. “Any time you can get that first game under your belt, that’s really helpful. The last two practices were probably our best of the year.. There was a focus like that they could see the finish line.”
The Lions had really good balanced scoring on Friday, and they’ll need that Saturday to beat a Dike-New Hartford team that can score in bunches.
Central Lyon had four ladies who scored in double figures, as Klosterbuer and Schlumbohm each had 12. They combined to make six 3s.
Hoogendoorn had 11 points while Van Wyhe had 10.
“We made good shots and we had really good ball movement,” Klosterbuer said. “I think that’s how we make good shots.”
Dike-NH gets off to hot start
The Wolverines were hot from the beginning as they quickly rushed out to a 11-0 lead, en route to a 67-23 win over Panorama.
DNH outscored Panorama 19-6 in the second quarter to take hold of a 30-15 advantage at the midway point. It only got more dominant from there as they went up 56-23 entering the fourth and Payton Petersen sent the game to a running clock in the opening seconds of the fourth.
Payton Peterson (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Jadyn Peterson (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way with a pair of double-doubles. Knock added 13 points, Landphair chipped in seven points and five steals and Kvale contributed seven assists.
MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.
On Thursday night in a Class 4A state semifinal against Glenwood, the Crusaders' offense took center stage. The Crusaders made 21 of 42 shots while more impressively, the Crusaders were 11-for-16 from 3-point range
Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing gestures to her squad during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots between Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Allison Bonnette during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.