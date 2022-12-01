Cherokee outduels Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in competitive clash 73-60

Cherokee turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-60 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Cherokee and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 83-46 game on December 2, 2021. Click here for a recap
