Close Encounter: Sioux Center nips LeMars 56-47

Sioux Center upended LeMars for a narrow 56-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
LeMars turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Sioux Center put the game on ice.
Sioux Center opened with a 44-32 advantage over LeMars through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.