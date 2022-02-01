 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Akron-Westfield thwarts all counters to defeat Hull Trinity Christian 54-19

Akron-Westfield's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hull Trinity Christian during a 54-19 blowout for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Akron-Westfield faced off against Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian took on Remsen St. Mary's on January 18 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

