Complete command: Akron-Westfield thwarts all counters to defeat Sioux City Siouxland Christian 65-17

Akron-Westfield's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sioux City Siouxland Christian during a 65-17 blowout on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 4, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Lawton-Bronson on January 31 at Lawton-Bronson High School. Click here for a recap
