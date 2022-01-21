Complete command: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln thwarts all counters to defeat LeMars 63-40

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-40 victory over LeMars in Iowa girls basketball on January 21.
