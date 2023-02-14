Coon Rapids-Bayard didn't flinch, finally repelling Correctionville River Valley 45-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.