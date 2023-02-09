Correctionville River Valley showed top form to dominate Sioux City Siouxland Christian during a 67-24 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Correctionville River Valley and Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared off with January 27, 2022 at Correctionville River Valley High School last season. For results, click here.
