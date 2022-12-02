Correctionville River Valley hustles by Moville Woodbury Central 53-43

Correctionville River Valley dumped Moville Woodbury Central 53-43 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley played in a 53-36 game on February 10, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
