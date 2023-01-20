Correctionville River Valley overcomes Lawton-Bronson 57-46

Correctionville River Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lawton-Bronson 57-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 12, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Wakefield and Correctionville River Valley took on Sloan Westwood on January 13 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
