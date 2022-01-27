Correctionville River Valley rains down on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 43-31

Correctionville River Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sioux City Siouxland Christian 43-31 in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 18, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.