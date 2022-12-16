Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln collects victory over Sioux City S.C. West 57-47

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sioux City S.C. West 57-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 16.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off on February 16, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on LeMars on December 6 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
