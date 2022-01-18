Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drums Sioux City S.C. North in sound fashion 63-37

Yes, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln looked superb in beating Sioux City S.C. North, but no autographs please after its 63-37 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.
Recently on January 11 , Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared up on Sioux City S.C. East in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.