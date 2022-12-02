Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln engineers impressive victory over Sioux City S.C. North 59-32

The force was strong for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln as it pierced Sioux City S.C. North during Friday's 59-32 thumping on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 20-9 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

The Lynx registered a 38-11 advantage at halftime over the Stars.

Sioux City S.C. North showed some mettle by fighting back to a 46-21 count in the third quarter.

The Lynx held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

