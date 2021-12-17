Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Sioux City S.C. West 65-43

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 65-43 win over Sioux City S.C. West in Iowa girls basketball action on December 17.
In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 9 at Sioux City East High School.
