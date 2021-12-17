Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Sioux City S.C. West 65-43

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 65-43 win over Sioux City S.C. West in Iowa girls basketball action on December 17.

