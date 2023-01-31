 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln pockets slim win over Sioux City S.C. West 48-44

  • 0

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln poked just enough holes in Sioux City S.C. West's defense to garner a taut, 48-44 victory at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln opened with a 12-11 advantage over Sioux City S.C. West through the first quarter.

The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 26-15 at halftime over the Lynx.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Sioux City S.C. West.

Conditioning showed as the Lynx outscored the Wolverines 12-9 in the final quarter.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with February 16, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton . For more, click here. Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 27 at Sioux City West. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

