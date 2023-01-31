Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln pockets slim win over Sioux City S.C. West 48-44

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln poked just enough holes in Sioux City S.C. West's defense to garner a taut, 48-44 victory at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln opened with a 12-11 advantage over Sioux City S.C. West through the first quarter.

The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 26-15 at halftime over the Lynx.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Sioux City S.C. West.

Conditioning showed as the Lynx outscored the Wolverines 12-9 in the final quarter.

