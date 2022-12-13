Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln secures a win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46-36

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln grabbed a 46-36 victory at the expense of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 16-12 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Lynx opened a slim 24-17 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln moved to a 35-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a 13-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

