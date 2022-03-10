Crofton girls lose bid for back-to-back state basketball titles with semi-final defeat

LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia ended Crofton's dream of back-to-back state titles with a 39-36 semifinal win at the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament at the Devaney Center.

The Warriors held a 34-32 lead with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Over the next two minutes, Bailey Kissinger would go to the line for two free throws on each of the Bluehawks’ next two possessions. She sank one on the first trip, then both on the second to put them ahead 37-36.

Crofton had two chances to add another basket and keep St. Cecilia within striking distance, but they turned the ball over on their next two possessions.

Kissinger hit another pair of free throws to put the Bluehawks up by three with 27.8 seconds left. The Warriors got back on the board with free throws by Jayden Jordan, but Kissinger nullified it with two more free throws, leaving Crofton four seconds for a game-tying shot.

Following a timeout, Ellie Tramp inbounded from the endline to Jordan, who took it up the court and gave it back to Alexis Folkers. Her attempt at a three-pointer was waved off as it didn't beat the buzzer.

This was the seventh time the Warriors and Bluehawks had faced off in the state tournament over the last 10 years. Crofton won the first four games, three of which were the C-2 title game, but have lost the last three.

