Dakota Valley comeback falls short in state quarterfinals loss to Winner

You can call it a comeback, but you can’t call it a win.
On Thursday night in Watertown, South Dakota, the No. 7 seeded Dakota Valley girls basketball team nearly staged an epic second-half comeback in the Class A state quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Winner.
After falling behind by 17 points in the second quarter, the Panthers' offense roared back to pull within five points late in the game. But in the end, the Panthers couldn’t pull it out, as Winner recovered with a late-game run of its own to snag a 59-48 victory.
After ending the first quarter trailing Winner, 13-7, Dakota Valley stormed out of the gate in the second quarter with a 6-0 run that tied the game at 13-13. Immediately, Winner responded in kind, ending the first half on a 17-1 scoring binge. At halftime, Winner led the Panthers, 30-14.
In the first half, Winner’s offense shot 48 percent from the field, while Dakota Valley shot just 25 percent.
Winner scored 11 more points in the third quarter, and went into the fourth leading, 41-27.
In the final frame, Dakota Valley's offense finally got hot, and gave the Warriors a scare.
Winner opened the fourth with a 7-5 run, but momentum in the game then swung entirely toward the Panthers, as Dakota Valley scored nine unanswered points to shrink the Warriors’ lead to five, at 48-43.
In the end, though, the Dakota Valley comeback was not meant to be, as Winner scored 11 of the game’s final 16 points to capture the 11-point victory.
Winner senior Bella Swedlund led both teams with 28 points, while senior Kalla Bertram had 18. With the win, the Warriors advance to Friday’s Class A state semifinals, where they will play at 7 p.m. against the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between No. 3 Hamlin and No. 6 Bella Fourche.
The winner of Friday’s game will play Saturday for the Class A state title.
While their championship hopes are now done, the Dakota Valley girls still have something to play for.
The Panthers will play on Friday at 2 p.m. in the state consolation semifinals, against the loser of the Hamlin vs. Bella Fourche game, which was not finished in time for the Journal’s print deadline.
The winner of that game will play on Saturday for the state's third-place trophy.
Dakota Valley is now 16-6 on the season, while Winner improved to 21-2.