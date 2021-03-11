Dakota Valley comeback falls short in state quarterfinals loss to Winner

You can call it a comeback, but you can’t call it a win.

On Thursday night in Watertown, South Dakota, the No. 7 seeded Dakota Valley girls basketball team nearly staged an epic second-half comeback in the Class A state quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Winner.

After falling behind by 17 points in the second quarter, the Panthers' offense roared back to pull within five points late in the game. But in the end, the Panthers couldn’t pull it out, as Winner recovered with a late-game run of its own to snag a 59-48 victory.

After ending the first quarter trailing Winner, 13-7, Dakota Valley stormed out of the gate in the second quarter with a 6-0 run that tied the game at 13-13. Immediately, Winner responded in kind, ending the first half on a 17-1 scoring binge. At halftime, Winner led the Panthers, 30-14.

In the first half, Winner’s offense shot 48 percent from the field, while Dakota Valley shot just 25 percent.

Winner scored 11 more points in the third quarter, and went into the fourth leading, 41-27.

In the final frame, Dakota Valley's offense finally got hot, and gave the Warriors a scare.