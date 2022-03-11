 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley girls beat Sioux Falls Christian to advance to consolation finals

Dakota Valley vs Vermillion basketball

Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist leaps for a layup as Vermillion's Brooke Jensen defends her during Dakota Valley vs Vermillion High School basketball action, Tuesday, in North Sioux City, S.D., Feb. 8, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

BROOKINGS, S.D.--The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team kept its hopes of a state-place trophy alive on Friday, as the Panthers took down Sioux Falls Christian to advance to Saturday's consolation finals. 

The Panthers beat the Chargers, 47-42, as Dakota Valley took an early lead, and then managed to hold on for the win. Dakota Valley scored 15 points in the first quarter to go up by six, and led by as much as 13 points in the second quarter. But the Chargers made a game of it, outscoring Dakota Valley over the final three quarters, 33-32. 

Sioux Falls Christian outscored the Panthers in the fourth, 13-12, but a big bucket from Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist late in the game kept the Panthers from blowing the lead. 

Rosenquist had 16 total points for the Panthers, and finished with a double-double after collecting 14 rebounds. Rosenquist also had six assists in the game. 

Sophomore Peyton Tritz led the Panthers with 19 points, with three 3-pointers. 

For Sioux Falls Christian, junior guard Ellie Lems led the way with 15 points scored, while Moriah Harrison had seven rebounds.

As a team, Sioux Falls Christian shot 28.1  percent from the floor, while converting just two of their 14 3-point attempts. Dakota Valley meanwhile, shot 35.6 percent, with three total 3's. 

The win secures No. 7 seed Dakota Valley a spot in Saturday's consolation finals against No. 8 Red Cloud, with the winner claiming fifth place at state. That game will tip off at 1:45 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Christian will play Lakota Tech at noon, for seventh place.

