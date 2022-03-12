Dakota Valley loses to Red Cloud, finishes sixth at state

In the end, Dakota Valley High School girls basketball coach Tammy Lilly came away proud.

Sure, the seventh-seeded Panthers lost to No. 8 Red Cloud in the South Dakota Class A fifth-place game, 62-43, at Frost Arena in Brookings.

For a team making only its third appearance at the state tournament, sixth-place is a finish worthy of remembrance.

The Panthers fell behind early on Saturday at Frost Arena in Brookings, as the Crusaders scored 18 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second, to take a 37-20 halftime lead. Red Cloud then matched the Panthers with 13 third quarter points and out-scored them in the fourth, 12-10, to finish off the 19 point victory.

While it wasn’t the finish they wanted for their program-record setting season, the Panthers were still happy to end the year on the state’s biggest stage in high school basketball.

“Our girls fought hard,” Lilly said. “They played hard, and they played with all their hearts. They definitely left everything on the floor. Today was a tough game for us, but for the tournament as a whole, our girls just gave everything they had. Whether we were up or whether we were down, they played hard.”

The loss brought an end to the illustrious high school career of senior guard Rylee Rosenquist, who led the state of South Dakota in scoring this season, and will graduate as the program’s all-time leading scorer, a record that she broke in March of her junior year.

Rosenquist, one of six seniors on the roster for Dakota Valley, scored 20 points and collected 12 rebounds against the Crusaders to finish off her Panthers’ career with a double-double.

“It’s exciting,” Rosenquist said of the team’s sixth-place state finish. “Since we were little, it has always been in our mind to go to state. To make it two years in a row, and especially to get that three-game extension in our senior year, it’s just exciting, fun, and we’re super happy. “

The Panthers shot 27.4 percent from the field on Saturday, with Rosenquist responsible for two of the team’s four total 3-pointers. Sophomore Peyton Tritz made the other two deep shots, and finished the afternoon with 13 points.

Red Cloud, meanwhile, shot 47.7 percent from the floor, with Crusaders senior guard Stevi Fallis making three 3’s and leading both squads with 24 total points. Sharissa Haas, meanwhile, scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

“They’re a really, really good team,” Lilly said. “Their seed by no means was any inclination of how good they were. They’ve got inside-to-outside, two really, really quick guards. They pressure the ball well, they hit outside shots like crazy, and they’ve got really really good post players.

“They’re just a really good basketball team, and our girls played hard, and they fought, and they never gave up. I’m super proud of them.”

The Panthers end the season with a program-record 20 wins, and made back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time ever.

The team is losing six seniors to graduation, including three of the team’s top five scorers in Rosenquist, Grace Bass, and Brooke Carlson. But even with those losses, the team’s star player is optimistic about the future.

“I think they’ve got big things coming,” Rosenquist said. “They’re not done yet. There are some great players that are coming up who are going to be great. I think DV is going to continue to grow and be known as a good program, a good team, and great people.”

The hope is the past two years at state are just the beginning.

“The more you can get there, the more kids believe they can do it,” Lilly said. “I think that is really important. As all the little girls in the stands see that repeatedly, that becomes what you do. I think that is only going to help us as we continue to go forward. We want to be that team that that is what you do, you make it to the state tournament every year.”

The Panthers finish the season at 20-6, while Red Cloud ended its year with a 22-3 record.

