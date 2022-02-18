Dakota Valley sophomore Jaxson Wingert coming on strong in late stretch

NORTH SIOUX CITY — If Jaxson Wingert plays as well during the final stretch of the basketball season as he did Thursday, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team will be even harder to beat.

The Panthers 6-foot-6 sophomore led the Panthers with 20 points, as his squad went to 17-0 with a 71-53 win over East, which played its last regular-season game of the year.

“That was really fun, and the crowd got us all amped up,” Wingert said. “We just got mentally locked in. We’ve played each other since we were younger, and now to play them at the varsity level, it’s awesome.

“I thought it was going to be a dog fight, and at the beginning it was,” Wingert said. “We made them turn the ball over a lot, and we played with a chip on our shoulder.”

Wingert recorded his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season, and has progressively gotten better on both ends of the floor.

The sophomore scored in double digits in two of the first three games, then had a five-game stretch where he didn’t score many points.

Wingert started his turnaround on Jan. 17 in a big win against West Sioux, scoring 13 points.

Entering Thursday, Wingert averaged 9.9 points per game and has been consistent since that win against the Falcons.

“Wingert has really come on and he’s just getting the game pace and getting into game shape, and that makes a big difference for us,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis said. “It’s frankly something we’ve been missing for the last couple of years. We haven’t had a post presence like that. His IQ, he knows how to play, how to finish and now defensively, he’s getting quicker.”

The Panthers’ defense simply took the Black Raiders out of rhythm. Kleis and his coaching staff saw that if their team could deny a pass on the perimeter, the Black Raiders might throw the ball away or get stripped when attacking the paint.

“The hidden gem is our defense, and we really guarded them well,” Kleis said. “We pushed them out a little farther than they wanted to go. This is one of our more complete games, from top to bottom.”

The Panthers built a 16-4 lead early, which the Black Raiders didn’t bounce back from. Dakota Valley led by more than 30 at one point in the second half.

“They dictated everything about the game, and we didn’t respond to it well. Their toughness overwhelmed us,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We got behind and we tried to do some stuff that we don’t normally do. Are they a team that’s 30 points better than us? No. They were tonight. Give them credit for that.”

East’s next game comes next Friday night at home, as it’ll host either Council Bluffs Jefferson or defending Class 4A champion Waukee in a Class 4A-Substate 1 semifinal.

Vanderloo said the loss on Thursday “doesn’t help” the aura in the locker room, but the 200-plus win coach was aiso quick to say that the Black Raiders won’t go into panic mode and change everything in the playbook.

“When we come out and start off good, we’re always way better, and common sense tells you that, but we start bad, it normally is bad,” Vanderloo said. “We’ve won 16 games and we’re not apologizing for that. We’ve had so many good days, you can’t let one bad day dictate, we’re not changing everything we do.”

Kelynn Jacobsen and Preston Dobbs both scored 10 points to lead East.

