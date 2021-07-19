Darron Koolstra returns to become Bishop Heelan girls basketball head coach

SIOUX CITY — A familiar face has returned to Bishop Heelan High School.
Darron Koolstra, the 2019-20 Journal Coach of the Year in basketball, has returned to coaching the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team.
Koolstra has returned to the bench replacing Jay Wright, who stepped down from the girls basketball position earlier this month to become the co-athletic director at Heelan with Andy Foster.
“When Heelan asked me if I would be interested, obviously, coaching is in my blood and I love these girls,” Koolstra told The Journal on Monday. “I was like, ‘Okay, this is what I love doing and I’ve been doing this for so long.’ I put a lot of time and sweat into this program, and it was meant to be. I’m certainly glad to be back.
“I feel lucky that the job is mine again, because it’s what I love to do,” Koolstra said.
Koolstra has won 207 games during his first 10 years with the Crusaders, and that included seven state tournament appearances.
The Crusaders won the state championship twice under Koolstra, including during the 2019-20 season in Class 3A.
“It was kind of a no-brainer, I think,” Wright said. “He and I talked a little bit. I feel like that culture will stay instead of a new person coming in. Kool already has that. He has relationships built with the kids and the parents. That made me feel a lot better bringing in somebody who has already been there.”
Koolstra resigned as coach on Aug. 22, 2020. He left the team to focus on his new sales job, and to spend more time and energy with his family.
That didn’t mean Koolstra kept in touch with the Crusaders. He watched their regular-season games online, and when fan restrictions were lifted right before the postseason, Koolstra went to go watch them in-person.
He also kept in touch with the players, supporting them any way he could.
Koolstra thought Wright did “a great job” leading the Crusaders to a regional final, where they lost to West Lyon in the game to get to state.
Koolstra said he didn’t regret stepping away for a year.
“I needed to do that for my full-time job,” Koolstra said. “There was a big learning curve with learning my new sales position and it was the right decision. Obviously, there’s a lot of love and passion with Heelan girls basketball. It was hard stepping away.”
Flash forward a year, Koolstra is back coaching the Crusaders.
“I missed out on a lot last year,” Koolstra said. “The day-to-day, going to practice, I was just so busy, so I didn’t think about it as much. I knew in the back of my mind when the first practice was. I knew when their first game was. … All of those things I didn’t have.”
Even though this is the second different coaching change for Heelan in as many seasons, Koolstra has time to work with the student-athletes and get them re-acclimated to how he ran the program in 2020.
According to Wright, the girls have met with Koolstra at a few open gyms. Koolstra appreciated the warm reception he got upon his return.
“It’s been great,” Koolstra said. “They seemed energized. I’ve always said that Heelan girls basketball has coachable kids. It’s a pleasure coaching these kids. That’s another reason why I’m coming back.”
Koolstra is on the road this week with the Crusaders, as they’re playing scrimmages at the Wartburg Basketball Summer Shootout team camp in Waverly.
“We’re just going to play; they know my system,” Koolstra said. “They’ve been around it. This week is more about personnel. Their roles might be different right away from a year ago, but they have to buy in, or it’s not going to work.”
The Crusaders will get ample game experience in the two-day shootout at Wartburg, but there’s no offense or defense set yet.
Koolstra wants the Crusaders to play freely, while he figures out which players will fit in nicely at certain spots.
Koolstra remembered watching the majority of the varsity roster when they were eighth graders and freshmen.
“I told the girls that they’re going to have to get used to playing different positions,” Koolstra said. “One of the things that I enjoy a lot about coaching is putting players in a position where they can be successful and putting players in a position where it makes the team successful. That’s one of the things I missed a lot of last year was analyzing talent and figuring out who’s best at a given position. It’s going to be important to evaluate all of it.”
The Crusaders return their Top 2 scorers. Lauryn Peck led the Crusaders with 11.7 points per game, and Kenley Meis was second (10.2). Payton Schermerhorn returns as a junior, and she led Heelan in rebounds (4.2 rpg).
Heelan takes the floor for its season opener Nov. 19 against Class 3A state champion Unity Christian. The Crusaders are playing in Class 4A this upcoming year.