Darron Koolstra returns to become Bishop Heelan girls basketball head coach

Even though this is the second different coaching change for Heelan in as many seasons, Koolstra has time to work with the student-athletes and get them re-acclimated to how he ran the program in 2020.

According to Wright, the girls have met with Koolstra at a few open gyms. Koolstra appreciated the warm reception he got upon his return.

“It’s been great,” Koolstra said. “They seemed energized. I’ve always said that Heelan girls basketball has coachable kids. It’s a pleasure coaching these kids. That’s another reason why I’m coming back.”

Koolstra is on the road this week with the Crusaders, as they’re playing scrimmages at the Wartburg Basketball Summer Shootout team camp in Waverly.

“We’re just going to play; they know my system,” Koolstra said. “They’ve been around it. This week is more about personnel. Their roles might be different right away from a year ago, but they have to buy in, or it’s not going to work.”

The Crusaders will get ample game experience in the two-day shootout at Wartburg, but there’s no offense or defense set yet.

Koolstra wants the Crusaders to play freely, while he figures out which players will fit in nicely at certain spots.