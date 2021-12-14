Ellie Hilbrands leads Class 1A No. 6 MMCRU to road win over Hinton

HINTON, Iowa — The MMCRU High School girls basketball team is a year wiser and a year more confident.

The Royals’ leading scorer certainly showed a boost of confidence on Tuesday against the Hinton Blackhawks.

MMCRU senior Ellie Hilbrands showed some poise down the paint, scoring a game-high 21 points in a 51-39 win over Hinton.

HIlbrands scored most of her points in the paint, posted up on both blocks.

Before the season started, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union coach Gillian Letsche wanted Hilbrands to work on posting up from the left-handed block and take some shots left-handed.

She didn’t take too many of those over the last couple years — because she has some key shooters on the outside — but there will be some nights where the Royals don’t shoot well beyond the 3-point arc.

Tuesday night was one of those nights.

“We didn’t have the best shooting night, but we figured it out,” Letsche said. “We need to keep working it on the inside and outside. We know Ellie can do that and we have to keep feeding her.

“She’s really been working on her left hand, and we kept saying that she needed to move (to the left side), and she figured that out,” Letsche said.

Hilbrands was the other Royal scorer in double figures. Taylor Harpenau, Emily Dreckman and Kora Alesch each had seven points, and all three ladies made a 3-pointer.

The Royals — ranked sixth in Thursday’s IGHSAU Class 1A poll — also shut down the Blackhawks in the 20 minutes of the game. The game was tied at 21-21 with about 4 minutes left to go in the first half, but the Royals ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run.

From there, the Blackhawks scored just seven points during the third quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter, but the final seven came in the last 3 minutes.

“Defense in basketball, that wins championships,” Letsche said. “That’s how we work. Of course, we have great offensive skills as well, but if we have a bad night, first, we have to have really good defense.”

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, didn’t look at Tuesday’s loss as a moral victory.

Hinton coach Matt Leary said his squad was without two guards, but it came into the game wanting to beat the Royals.

“We got into the lull into the second quarter, and offensively, we weren’t moving and shots weren’t going in,” Leary said. “We started hitting the panic button. They’re a good ball club and we knew they were going to step up their game. Second half, they made another little run and I thought we answered it. We said into the game that we’d keep this game into the 50s. When you score 21 in the first quarter and a half and 18 the rest of the way, that’s tough to beat a quality team like Marcus.”

Ashlyn Kovarna led Hinton with 10 points while Bella Badar scored nine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.